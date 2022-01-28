2020 Us Masters Golf Betting Odds, Analysis And Predictions

As ever, Steve Bamford and Paul Williams will be covering both PGA Tour and European Tour events from January through to November. Our previews tend to be published either late on Monday or early on Tuesday, with our full suite of stats and predictor model available from lunchtime each Monday. Dustin Johnson went on to win the tournament for his second major championship and his first Green Jacket. It certainly seems very strange that the US Masters is being held in the middle of November but the anticipation and excitement remain as high as ever for one of the great sporting and betting events of the year. It will be difficult to match the epic glory of Tiger Woods comeback Masters victory last year but golf at this level regularly produces moments of enthralling competition and outstanding personal achievement.

Masters 2019 Betting Tips And Odds At Augusta National

Having waited for 11 years for this moment, Woods managed to make one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. If you believe that you know who is going to be placed first and second after this tournament ends, you can place a double bet. You need to select two golf players and predict their finishing order correctly. The Masters flag | Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesHere’s a look at the betting odds for each of the 88 players in the field at Augusta National for the 2021 edition of The Masters. Can Dustin Johnson repeat after the most dominant performance in Masters history last fall? With Jordan Spieth back in the winner’s circle, can he win a second green jacket?

Since the PGA Tour returned in mid-June, 12 members of our staff have been making three $100 bets — to win, top 10 and a prop bet of choice – on each tournament. The leaders of that game, Jessica Marksbury and Josh Sens, along with yours truly, discuss why Woods will win the Masters, and why Woods won’t. At +3,000 odds on the new Chirp Golf app , Tiger is tempting. Simply open an account with a minimum of $5, place your $1 bet, and root on your favorite golfer over the four days. It’s not as quick a payout as a three-hour baseball, football or basketball game but cashing in at +10000 would prove to be well worth the wait. We’re hoping the momentum of the final three rounds last fall carries over to this week because now’s the time to join the career grand slam club and finally slip on that green jacket–10 years later.

Local US golfers dominated The Masters Tournament results from 1934 – 1960 until South African Gary Player became the first international winner of The Masters. Player celebrated a second success in 1974, the first time since his opening title that a non-US player won. The US Masters Tournament consists of four rounds at 18 holes each. For the opening two rounds players compete in groups of three.

Punters Preview: The Us Masters Tournament 2021

And in more modern times this phenomenon has only been exacerbated. Jones ranks 16th in Round 1 Scoring this season at 69.5. He’s lacking Augusta experience with only 1 previous visit, but he strikes me as the player who will enjoy the tougher conditions. He was the First Round Leader in his last tournament, The Honda Classic. He was also T4 after 18 holes at Riviera, a course with strong links to Augusta. Plus I like the fact these early groups get to take advantage of the 1 tee start.

Whether you want to bet on the outright winner, or on a player to finish in the Top 5, or to beat his opponents in a Two- or Three-Ball matchup, you need to know who to side with. This is an easier task, but it still isn’t a walk in the park. With 88 players taking part in 2021, a bet on one player would give you 87 possible ways to lose. Of course, not every golfer competing will have an equal chance of winning.